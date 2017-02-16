4 Cases of Hand Mouth and Foot Virus Reported in Palm Springs

According to the Palm Springs Unified School District, there have been four cases of Hand, Mouth and Foot virus among students. Health Services for Palm Springs Unified School District have alerted parents about the symptoms and precautions you can take.



The Coxsackie virus is also known as Hand, Foot and Mouth disease. Symptoms can include signs of upper respiratory infection with fever, sore throat and cough, small painful blisters in the mouth, and a red rash possibly with blisters on the fingers, palms of hands, and soles of feet. It takes 3-6 days from the time a person is exposed to the virus until they develop symptoms. The rash and blisters lesions last from 7-10 days. The virus has the highest incidence among children 1-7 years of age. There is no treatment for it since it is a viral infection. Contact your doctor if mouth sores or a sore throat keep your child from drinking fluids, or if after a few days, your child's signs and symptoms worsen.

The virus is transmitted by direct contact with secretions from the nose and throat, saliva, fluid from the blisters, and stool of infected persons. The Riverside County Health Department recommends that students with the virus stay out of school until their temperature is normal for at least 24 hours and the lesions have healed.

As a method of prevention the following suggestions may help: