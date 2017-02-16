Gas Prices Rise For Third Week Nearing $3

Southern California gas prices increased by about a penny a day over the last week on news of local unplanned refinery maintenance, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch. The retail state average is $2.89 a gallon for regular today, 5.9 cents more than last Thursday.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $2.982 per gallon, which is 6.9 cents higher than last week, 12 cents higher than last month, and 47 cents higher than last year. In San Diego, the average price is $2.946, which is six cents higher than last week, nine cents higher than last month, and 44 cents more than this time last year.

On the Central Coast, the average price is $2.98, 5.7 cents more than last week, 10 cents higher than a month ago, and 52 cents higher than last year. In the Inland Empire, the average per-gallon price is $2.912, 5.6 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than this time last month, and 42 cents more than last year.

"Chevron is reportedly performing unplanned maintenance at its refineries in El Segundo and Richmond, which has increased upward pressure on prices," said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring. "However, wholesale gasoline prices have fallen slightly this week after reaching a 52-week high point on Friday, so it's unclear how much higher local pump prices will rise at the moment."