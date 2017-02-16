Wanted Suspect Barricades Himself Near Swingle and Miles

-1:45PM-

Indio Police Department received a call around 10:20am today regarding a wanted suspect. The male was seen around Swingle Ave and Miles Ave.

Police located the man but were unable to detain him. The man eventually ran in a home nearby where he barricaded himself. Police have blocked off nearby streets and reported that there are no hostages or injuries.

However, the suspect is believed to be armed with a hand gun.

-5:40PM-

Indio PD were able to apprehend the suspect who is now being transported to the hospital for self inflicted wounds. It is unaware what type of wounds at this moment but we are told they are serious.

No officers were injured.