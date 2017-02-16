Coachella City Attorney Sues La Quinta Resident For False Marketing

COACHELLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017 — The City Attorney for the City of Coachella filed suit today against Yaso Cupina, a La Quinta resident who has allegedly been using the Coachella Water Authority name to market residential water testing services and products. Coachella Water Authority is a joint powers authority that operates the city of Coachella water supply.

“There is no connection between the Coachella Water Authority and Mr. Cupina or his business,” said Carlos Campos, Coachella’s city attorney, discussing the lawsuit filed this morning in Riverside County Superior Court in Palm Springs.

The suit alleges that Cupina’s use of the Coachella Water Authority name violates the Business and Professions Code by creating the false and misleading impression that Cupina’s business and the Coachella Water Authority are connected.

In addition, the suit alleges that Cupina, who also uses the name “Jay Cupina,” unlawfully obtained a fictitious business name registration with Riverside County for the name “Coachella Water Authority” in October and further alleges that Cupina is misleading consumers with his website domain name, www.coachellawaterauthority.com and misleading email addresses of info@cwa.com and coachellawaterauthority@gmail.com.

The suit seeks an injunction preventing Cupina from using the Coachella Water Authority name or making false or misleading statements in connection with the sale, lease and rental of water treatment devices.

The suit is also seeking the cancellation of Cupina’s fictitious business name filing with Riverside County and civil penalties of at least $300,000 which, if awarded, would be split with Riverside County and the City of Coachella and would be used for enforcement of consumer protection laws.