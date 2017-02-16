Indio Police Officer Involved In Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Police Officer Involved In Crash

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

Indio Police Department received a call around 11:15am regarding an Indio PD officer involved in a car collision with a civilian. The accident took place around Monroe St./Dr Carreon Bl.

The office was in an unmarked vehicle and suffered no injuries. The civilian was taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain. 

Powered by Frankly