Cathedral City Shooting Leaves One Person Dead, Suspect Arrested

On February 15, 2017 @ 9:16 P.M., the Cathedral City Police Department responded to the 34500 Block of Vaquero Road in reference to a shooting investigation.

Cathedral City Police responded to the location and located an injured male adult, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound. Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics responded and began life-saving efforts while transporting the male to Desert regional Medical Center. The victim of the shooting succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation has concluded and an arrest in the shooting has been made. Calvin Villareal, 20 of Cathedral City has been arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The victim has been identified as Henry Neri, 18 of Cathedral City.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information regarding this crime to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or Detective Barkley at 760-770-0383.