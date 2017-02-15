Palm Springs Rescinds Vacation Rental Ordinance - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Rescinds Vacation Rental Ordinance

Posted: Updated:
By Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

This morning Councilman J.R. Roberts and Geoff Kors said they are scratching the original ordinance for one that they say is a better compromise for both sides of the argument in the ongoing disagreement of Palm Springs vacation rentals.

"We're passing a new and different ordinance that we negotiated in good faith with the vacation rental industry as well as our neighborhoods. So it has significant changes, but it also has additional protections for our neighborhoods," said Palm Springs City Councilman Geoff Kors. 

Changes to the original ordinance include the grandfathering of all permits. In other words, those that have more than one permit will be allowed to reapply annually and keep their permits until they sell the property or have a change of title. 

"What were doing now is allowing people to have vacation rentals setting rules and preventing future multiple ownership. And we're not allowing people to use these as full time hotels anymore," said Kors.

The new ordinance requires rental owners to pass an education and testing process every year so they are well versed in the rules of the ordinance.

Neighborhood groups who are opposed to vacation rentals aren't convinced the new ordinance will change their concerns.

"For us it's more of the same old thing. Since 2008 the industry has been driving the bus here. They couldn't care less about the neighbors or our neighborhoods, it's all about short term profit," said Mike Ziskind.  

The ordinance will require a live meet and greet between guests and vacation rental owners and managers. Guests will be read the rules of the house and the city requirements and then asked to sign an agreement.

Vacation rentals are in important part of our economy and I think it's all about enforcement so the city is continuing the conversation with stake holders, with everybody for a compromise and I think that's a good thing," said Kelly McLean, vice president of McLean Company.    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:27:49 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • Coachella

    Coachella Rollover Crash Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

    Coachella Rollover Crash Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:33:08 GMT

    One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a car overturned on the freeway in Coachella today, May 19th.

    One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a car overturned on the freeway in Coachella today, May 19th.

  • Sheriff's Deputies Seek Public's Help in Solving 2015 Coachella Murder Case

    Sheriff's Deputies Seek Public's Help in Solving 2015 Coachella Murder Case

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:04 GMT
    Sheriff's deputies Friday renewed a call for help in solving the murder of a man shot to death outside a Coachella apartment complex. Byron Sherley Sr., 28, was killed in the 50-900 block of Suncrest Street on May 31, 2015. Deputies responded at 11:13 that night to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Sherley lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No other victims were located. According to Deputy Armando Munoz, the dep...
    Sheriff's deputies Friday renewed a call for help in solving the murder of a man shot to death outside a Coachella apartment complex. Byron Sherley Sr., 28, was killed in the 50-900 block of Suncrest Street on May 31, 2015. Deputies responded at 11:13 that night to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Sherley lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No other victims were located. According to Deputy Armando Munoz, the dep...
Powered by Frankly