Obama's Expected To Visit Valley Next Week

The valley could be seeing a familiar and famous visitor next week. KMIR News now has several sources saying the Obama's will be here in the valley again beginning on Monday.

No Air Force One this time and it's not clear when the Obama family may land at Palm Springs Airport. But the sources say they will again be staying at Thunderbird Heights and, again, may be meeting with real estate professionals there to discuss the possibility of buying a home.

No official confirmation on all of this, but several sources say Monday is the arrival day.

As soon as we know more, we will let you know.