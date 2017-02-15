Obama's Expected To Visit Valley Next Week

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a car overturned on the freeway in Coachella today, May 19th.
The Time Warner/Spectrum call center in Palm Desert closed yesterday, leaving 200 employees without jobs, and without a notice.
