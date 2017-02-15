Riverside County DA Set To Announce Corruption Charges Against Palm Springs City Officials

Riverside County, CA. - Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is expected to file corruption charges tomorrow at 10am against Palm Springs City officials. All of this following an investigation and raid in September 2015 involving the FBI.

The charges are expected to be filed 17 months after a raid at City Hall which seized documents and equipment from city offices as well as the home of former Mayor Steve Pougnet. The raid that took place on September 1, 2015, and seized records involving Palm Springs most prominent real estate developer, John Wessman as well as Steve Pougnet's ties to developer Richard Meaney.

The three indictments this morning will be against Former Mayor Steve Pougnet, John Wessman, and Rich Meany. The attorneys for the defendants are Rod Sotg and Diane Blaisdal.