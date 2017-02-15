Desert Hot Springs Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian

Desert Hot Springs, CA. - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department received a call around 3:45pm regarding a car that hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital while the car remained at the scene. DHS PD is uncertain as to the extent of the injuries of the pedestrian but they did say that two witnesses used their vehicles to block traffic and shield the pedestrian from being struck again.

North bound Palm Drive at Camino Campanero has been shut down due to the accident. It is unknown what cause the collision.

No further information has been released.