Crime Prevention Expo Hosted At La Quinta City Hall

La Quinta, CA. - The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the La Quinta Police Department present the 2017 Crime Prevention Expo which will be hosted at La Quinta City Hall.

The event will take place February 18, from 10am-3pm and will be free admission. Included with admission, you receive access to 25 interactive/informative booths, raffle prizes, access to deal and specials, and breakout sessions. The breakout sessions are 30-minutes with presenters who are experts within their cover topics. The topics are as follows:

Firearm Safety- Explanation of firearm laws, tips on firearm safety for your home, firearms transportation and general safety awareness.

Theft Prevention- Tips to safeguard your home, vehicle, and person from theft.

CPTED- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Provides information on how to protect your home.

Personal Awareness- Personal protection tips to keep yourself safe, alert of your surrounding in any environment.

Code Compliance- Explore issues of code compliance as they relate to crime prevention.

CERT- Community Emergency Response Team educates people about disaster preparedness.

RSVP for breakout sessions is encouraged at info@gcvcc.org.

La Quinta City Hall is located at 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta, CA 92253.