Man Arrested For Lewd Conduct In Public Place

Palm Desert, CA - Palm Desert Police Department officers received a report around 6:40pm on Febrary 13th, of a male adult who was possibly exposing himself near a business in the 41-600 block of Corporate Way. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the suspect.

Micheal Ferrari, a 39 year-old transient, was arrested and booked into the Indio jail for lewd conduct in a public place.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the Palm Desert Police Department at 760-836-1600.