A Rocky Road In Cathedral City Could Force Family To Sell Home

Imagine saving your hard earned money for years and then investing every penny of that savings into a new home only to find out that something out of your control is making it nearly impossible to live there.

"I moved into this house three months ago and it was supposed to be our dream home. Our first home my wife and I bought," said the homeowner, Stefano DiSalvo.

But shortly after moving in, their dream turned into a nightmare. The problem is the condition of 30th Avenue between Mansfield Way and Da Vall Drive in Cathedral City.

"There's pot holes everywhere and where the street buckles, every time a car goes by, it's like a washboard effect...brrrrrr, brrrrrrrr," said DiSalvo.

Every day the family's newborn baby is awakened by traffic from student drop-offs at nearby schools and drivers heading home after work at night.

"It's killing our sanity. Even the baby, we rock him to sleep, we're quite, we tip-toe, lay him in his crib, try to tip-toe out and next thing you know a truck or a car is going by vrrrrrrrrrr. And he's jumped up, he's awake. And we have to do it all over. Viscous cycle of constant cars rumbling the entire house and waking up my baby," DiSalvo said.

On a regular basis Disalvo wakes up to his wife crying from her inability to sleep.

"It's getting to the point where it's destroying our home, our sanity, our life," he said.

To remedy the problem, DiSalvo spent $16,000 dollars on top of the line sound proof windows only to find out they are having little effect on the vibrations.

"I had a sound engineer come in and tell me that the problem is coming from the road. The washboard effect of the cars going over it, the sound is coming through the ground. If you drive on 30th Avenue you'll feel it in your car bump, bump, bump, bump, bump," DiSalvo said.

Attempts to get Cathedral City council members and the City Manager to repair the road have, so far, failed.

"It seems like the city doesn't care. They're not willing to fix it, they haven't even sent anyone out to look at it," said DiSalvo.

But city officials say their hands are tied since money for road repairs comes from the state gas tax. With more hybrids on the road, fewer people are buying gas, so there is less tax money and the city says it can't afford to fix it.

"This is an issue that's going on in every city across the state of California. We have a lot of streets that need repair but the revenue coming in to make those repairs aren't keeping up with the demand of the repairs," said Chris Parman, communications manager for the Cathedral City.

At the state level, Senate Bill One and Assembly Bill One are being considered to help fund local infrastructure projects like the street. Meanwhile in Cathedral City, council members are ordering a survey of all local streets to see which ones are the worst..

"The pavement management plan is the first step in that. Doing the survey, making sure that we know exactly which roads are in worse conditions than others," said Parman

DiSalvo and his wife have already done all they can do to make the process go faster.

"The residents did the first thing by notifying the city of the issue and the city staff can go through and take a look at maybe making that a higher priority on the city's pavement management plan," Parman said.