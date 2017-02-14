Two Arrested In Commercial Burglary

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a report of a commercial burglary on the 73-400 block of El Paseo Drive. During the burglary two male adults entered the business and stole several pieces of merchandise from the location. The suspects then fled the location in a vehicle. The Palm Desert Business District Team responded and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, members of the Palm Desert Business District Team with assistance from the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit and the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team were able to identify two possible suspects. On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, two search warrants were served at two residences located within the city of Temecula.

26 year-old, Temecula resident, Bacro Harna and 18 year-old, Temecula resident, Maical Kvec, were located, arrested, and booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in the city of Indio for commercial burglary.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Stan of the Palm Desert Business District Team by calling (760) 836-1664, or they can call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867), or 911.