Two Arrested In Commercial Burglary

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
The Time Warner/Spectrum call center in Palm Desert closed yesterday, leaving 200 employees without jobs, and without a notice.
No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation of an elderly man in Palm Springs. But yesterday Palm Springs police confirmed there is a link between the suspect in the police chase, Jonathan Flora, and the victim in Tuesday's homicide. Police are not saying what the connection is but neighbors and friends are.
