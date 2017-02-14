Sidewalk Signs Could Be Outlawed In Palm Springs

You don't have to travel far in downtown Palm Springs to see the A-frame signs that line the sidewalks and business owners say they are essential to draw people into their stores. But a new draft ordinance could put an end to street-side advertising.

"I know it doesn't seem like much but really when people are walking down the street, they have the opportunity to glance out and see what kind of businesses there are. This sign is very important to me," said Joy Meredith, owner of Crystal Fantasy.

The city of Palm Springs says the signs may need to be removed to comply with the American Disabilities Act which requires sidewalks to have a five foot clearance so wheelchairs can easily pass through.

"Currently, unfortunately there are a lot of sandwich boards which are being put on our sidewalks that are blocking wheelchair access," said Palm Springs Councilman Geoff Kors.

The new ordinance is also being drafted because of a Supreme Court decision that regulates the size of a sign. Business owners say they hope they can keep the signs while complying with both the American Disabilities Act and the Supreme Court decision.

"We have a strolling downtown so it's not about people seeing it when they're driving past, it's more about when people are walking past," said Meredith.

Palm Springs City Attorney Doug Holland, Councilman Geoff Kors and City Manager David Ready all attended a merchant meeting this morning in downtown Palm Springs to talk about ways merchants can keep their signs.

"We asked them to let us know what the problems are. Our goal is to help our local businesses. Comply with the supreme court and ensure that people with disabilities can use our sidewalks," said Kors.

