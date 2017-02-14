Indio Stabbing Near Pizza Hut Leads To Arrest

Indio, CA. - Indio Police Department received a call at 2:50pm about a stabbing near Piiza Hut in Indio. Police located the victim and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18 year old Hispanic male suspect reportedly made his way to Saidy Ave and Oasis St. while threatening several construction workers with the knife. Indio PD were able to located and arrest the suspect near Oasis and Saidy without any further confrontation.

It is unknown what escalated the stabbing at this time.