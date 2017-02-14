Vegetation Fire Near Ave 44 and Dillon In Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Vegetation Fire Near Ave 44 and Dillon In Coachella

Coachella, CA. - Cal Fire responded to a call that came in around 12:56pm regarding a vegetation fire near Avenue 44 and Dillon in Coachella.

There are several large debris piles that have caught on fire totaling less than a quarter acre of land. The are no immediate threats to any structures and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

