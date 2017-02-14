Dog Owner Charged After Letting Dog Die In Hot Car

The Riverside County District Attorney's office has reviewed the case involving dog owner Brent White who left his dog in his vehicle with the windows rolled up and no air conditioning or water in 70 degree weather.



Both felony and misdemeanor charges have been filed in this incident. One count of 597(a), a felony, was filed in which the defendant is charged did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously kill, maim, torture, wound, and mutilate an animal, his canine Xander.



An additional count of 597.7(a), a misdemeanor, was filed in which the defendant is charged did willfully and unlawfully leave and confine an animal, his canine Xander, in an unattended motor vehicle under conditions that endangered the health and wellbeing of the animal due to heat, lack of adequate ventilation, and lack of food and water, and under circumstances that could reasonably be expected to cause suffering, disability and death to the animal.