"Mystery Light" Identified As Missile Test Flight

Palm Springs, CA - A local viewer driving west bound on I-10 by Bob Hope witnessed a mystery light in the sky this morning around 6am. After receiving a photo, it has been determined upon speaking with a Navy Official, that the light was a Navy conducted missile test flight.

Public Affairs Officer, John H. Daniels issued the following release:

Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range off the coast of California. This morning, there were two missiles launched. The flight tests are a part of Follow-on Commander's Evaluation Test (FCET), designated FCET-53. Flight tests are conducted on a frequent, recurring basis to ensure the continued reliability of the system. Each test activity provides valuable information about our systems, thus contributing to assurance in our capabilities.

All missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. At no time did the missiles fly over land.

All missiles are tracked from multiple sources from launch until final impact in the ocean.

The missiles were not armed.

A credible, effective nuclear deterrent is essential to our national security and the security of U.S. allies and friends. Deterrence remains a cornerstone of national security policy in the 21st century. The Navy's Trident II (D5) strategic weapon system provides the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrent Triad.

Test flights were not conducted in response to any ongoing world events or as a demonstration of power. Test flights are conducted on a frequent, recurring scheduled basis to ensure the continued reliability of the system.