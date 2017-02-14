Michael John Franco Murder Trial For Wednesday

INDIO, CA. - The trial for Michael John Franco, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Jill Grant, 41, a popular Palm Desert High School math teacher, is postponed to Wednesday.

Franco is accused of murdering Grant and then dumping her body, which was found at the Golf Club at Terra Lago on December 23, 2013.

Franco also faces one felony count each of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm as well as sentence- enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.