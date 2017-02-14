SunLine Transit Agency To Show Customers The Love

The Time Warner/Spectrum call center in Palm Desert closed yesterday, leaving 200 employees without jobs, and without a notice.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at 1:00 AM near the 44-000 block of Acacia Drive in Rancho Mirage.
According to Cal Fire, a call came in around 10:20 AM regarding a two vehicle head-on collision on Harrison Street, south of 66th Avenue in Thermal.
