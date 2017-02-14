SunLine Transit Agency To Show Customers The Love

Tomorrow, February 14, SunLine Transit Agency will be spreading the Valentine's Day love with their customers to show how much they appreciate them.

SunLine staff will be at five locations with water and candy to thank passengers for choosing SunLine Transit as their mode of travel.

The five locations are as follows:

Town Center/Hahn (Palm Desert) - 9am to 11am

Hwy 111/Flower (Indio) - 9am to 11am

Indian/Ramon (Palm Springs) - 9am to 11am

B Street (Cathedral City) - 9am to 11am

West/Pierson (DHS) - 9am to 11am

They will also be handing out comment cards encouraging rider to offer feedback.