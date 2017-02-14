"Mothers To Be" To Include Mothers Of Adoptee At Military Shower

Palm Desert, CA. - The definition of "Mothers to Be" will expand to include Mom of Adoptee during an annual shower for military "Mothers to Be" on February 14th.

The baby shower luncheon will honor 20 "Mothers to Be" stationed at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base. This year, a mom waiting for the birth of a child her family will soon adopt is included among the 20 moms-to-be. Each mom will receive a layette plus other must have items. Dignitaries from the base are also expected to attend. Each of the pregnant moms will receive a full baby layette as well as other items.

The event will take place tomorrow, February 14th, at 11am at Oasis Country Club, 42300 Casbah Way, Palm Desert, CA. It will begin with a social hour followed by lunch and the giving out of gifts beginning at noon.

This annual event is sponsored by Assistance League@ of Palm Springs Desert Area. This is one of the many activities that take place throughout the year to assist residents of the Coachella Valley.