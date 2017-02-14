Desert Hot Springs House Fire

Desert Hot Springs - CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 66000 block of 14th Street in Desert Hot Springs. The first arriving engine company reported a single story, single family dwelling partially involved in fire.

The fire has been contained and one civilian with difficulty breathing declined further medical treatment after being evaluated by paramedics. The fire did cause the death of a dog who was trapped inside.

American Red Cross has been requested to assist the residents displaced due to fire damage.