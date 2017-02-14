Coachella Police Arrest Intoxicated Male With Grenade

Coachella Police Department responded to a call of an intoxicated male in Rancho Del Oro Park, on Van Buren and Ave. 48 last Sunday, around 6:41pm.



Armando Rangal, age 48 of Burbank, was found passed out in his vehicle by Coachella Police and arrested for public intoxication. After searching his vehicle, police discovered a green military grenade and immediately called for Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Team (HDT). HDT was able to inspect and find that the grenade was inert and was no danger to the public.

Rangal was booked at Indio Jail.

The Coachella Police Department encourages everyone to report criminal activity by calling 911. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Coachella Police Department at (760) 863-8990, or they can call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867).