Palm Springs Holds CV Link Town Hall Meeting

Community members in Palm Springs packed the city council chambers Monday night for a town hall meeting on the CV Link.

"This is the first time we've really had a public hearing on the CV Link. Many of us around the Coachella Valley have been working on this for a long time. And so tonight we're going to have an opportunity to hear from the citizens of Palm Springs," said Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Ginny Foat.

The CV Link is a 50-mile passageway for bicycles, pedestrians and low speed electric vehicles. Supporters of the project say there are several benefits to consider.

"A bike path like that supports tourism, it supports Eco-tourism, it supports recreation and those are the kinds of things that bring visitors to our valley," said Henry Hampton.

Others say tourists aren't the only ones who stand to gain.

"It's more of what young adults want in the future here in the Coachella Valley. We want to experience our valley without the need of a car," said CV Link supporter Arvin Ocampo.

Most of the residents of the Four Seasons near the northern part of the route in Palm Springs see it a different way.

"The Four Seasons is very close to the northern route and that unfortunately poses a privacy issue, a security issue and a quiet enjoyment of our homes issue," said Four Seasons resident Jeri Barry.

"When we purchased them as desert lots, we were assured that because of environmental conditions nothing would ever be built between our wall and route ten. And so this is infringing upon that," said Four Seasons resident Frank Tinney.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments says they are taking all concerns into account.

"We heard from the Four Seasons community that they wanted us to study additional options. So there is now a total of four options when you talk about the Four Season community, including an on street alternative and we've included all that in the environmental report so that way when our executive committee determines the final alignment, they can really make the best decision," said Erica Felci, governmental projects manager for the Coachella Valley Association of Governments.

The public comment period will end on February 21 at which point CVAG will look at the public's written comments and incorporate those comments into the final environmental impact report. That report will go to the Coachella Valley Association of Governments executive committee this spring.