Robbery At Circle K On Ramon Rd

Cathedral City, CA. - A robbery was reported on the 68200 block of Ramon Rd. An armed robber got away with an unknown amount of cash from Circle K.

The report came in around 8:35pm yesterday, February 12th, while the robbery actually happened around 7:35pm. The employee was late to report the incident to the employer and no suspect information was provided at the time of the call. 

More details to come. 

