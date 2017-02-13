"Promoting Universal Human Rights Close to Home" Award Recipients

Palm Springs, CA. - The Palm Springs Human Rights Commission presented its annual Community Service Awards to nine remarkable community leaders and organizations for "Promoting Universal Human Rights Close to Home".

This year's recipients are:

- Lesley Zerebny, Palm Springs Police Officer, ultimate sacrifice, killed in the line of duty in October 2016.

- Jose "Gil" Vega, Palm Springs Police Officer, ultimate sacrifice, killed in the line of duty in October 2016.

- Bianca Rae, TV News Anchor, Philanthropist. Created the Bianca Rae foundation, becoming a voice for those who cannot speak. She uniquely uses the voice she has through the media for those in need.

- Will Paige, Publisher Desert Daily Guide. Will has helped countless nonprofit organizations and equality events by promoting them in DDG, providing a voice for the disenfranchised with a platform to educate the community that serves as a resource for nonprofits across the Coachella Valley.

- Lisa Middleton, active Transgender community leader who works tirelessly building bridges within the community and promoting collaborative relationships between neighborhoods and citizens of Palm Springs.

- Some Fabulous Leos, provides fundraising and awareness for numerous nonprofit, equality and local charities and organizations.

- The Victory Squadron, a volunteer team from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Many being veterans, they volunteer their time to educate others on America's important past to archive precious documents and artifacts and to share stories that honor the brave people who fought to preserve our freedom.

- Negro Academic Scholarship Fund, fundraisers who provide scholarships for further education to numerous economically challenged students and families.

- Xavier College Preparatory High School, created a summit focusing on poverty in education, immigration, gender inequality and sustainability. Summit allows the entire Xavier community to reflect on realities which impact the world. Students participate in various processes and programs.

The Palm Springs Human Rights Commission is a nine-member commission of volunteer citizens, appointed by the City Council for three-year terms. It meets at 3 p.m. on the second Monday each month at City Hall. Meetings are always open to the public and anyone with a human rights issue or question is invited to participate and speak during public comments during each meeting.