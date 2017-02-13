Volunteers Needed For "Read With Me" Program

COACHELLA, CA. — Valley View Elementary School’s “Read with Me” program urgently needs volunteers to help students improve their reading skills both during the day and twice a week after school.

“Our volunteers work with students who are struggling to learn how to read, either because of a reading disability or because they come from homes where no English or limited English is spoken,” said Roberta Klein, president of Read with Me Volunteer Programs, which coordinates volunteers for reading programs at nine elementary schools throughout the Coachella Valley.

Several studies have found a direct correlation between a student’s reading ability in third grade and their academic future.

“All the research on student success indicates that if a child is not reading at grade level by third grade they will drop out of school before they graduate,” Klein said. “Not only do they not succeed, but they have difficulty getting jobs and often get into trouble and wind up in prison.”

In this context, the “Read with Me” program not only provides critical intervention to help children succeed in school and, ultimately, in life.

“Anyone can volunteer to work with the students at times that fit their schedule,” Klein said. Valley View Elementary School is located at 85270 Valley Road in Coachella. Round trip bus transportation is only available to the school for morning volunteers on Tuesdays. The bus departs at 8:20 a.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Church at 44-175 Washington Street, Indian Wells and brings the volunteers back to the church at 11:45 a.m. Those who volunteer in Valley View’s after school program need to provide their own transportation, Klein said.

Valley View’s after school “Read With Me Reading Club” meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Valley View Campus. Volunteers work under the direction of the teacher with the children who are signed up for the Reading Club.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help students should email Pat Pearce at valleyviewreadwithme@gmail.com or call her at (760) 568-6434 for more information. For more information about Read with Me programs in the Coachella Valley, please visit www.readwithmevolunteers.com.