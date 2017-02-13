Goldenvoice Festival Job Fair

INDIO, CA. - Goldenvoice will be hosting a job fair Friday, February 24th, from 10am-2pm, at the Eldorado Clubhouse. 50950 Madison Street, Indio, CA 92201.

The producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach Country Music Festivals will be conducting first come, first serve interviews to fill open positions. Applications will be available at the job fair and applicants must be 18 years or older, as well as be authorized to work in the United States.

The department positions available are as follows: box office, credentials, festival operations, guest services, resources, security, truck stop, stagehands, and venue operations. Complete job descriptions will be available at the job fair.

Any questions should be directed to work@coachella.com.