46 Pounds Of Meth Discovered In Border Patrol Inspection

Niland, CA. - Around 6:30pm last Saturday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine inside the front and back seat of his 2002 Dodge Durango.

A Border Patrol detection canine team first alerted to the vehicle during primary inspection. The man was referred to secondary inspection for further examination where agents discovered 13 packages hidden inside the seat cushions. After testing and examining the packages, agents received a positive test for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 46.81 pounds with an estimated street value of $234,050. The man who is a permanent legal resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

"Our K-9 agents play a vital role in the safeguarding of our communities by helping prevent dangerous drugs such as these from reaching our city streets," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

El Centro Sector has seized more than 478.61 pounds of methamphetamine since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016.