Open House On Proposed Palm Canyon/Sunny Dunes

According to Cal Fire, a call came in around 10:20 AM regarding a two vehicle head-on collision on Harrison Street, south of 66th Avenue in Thermal.
The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed today a link between the suspect in Tuesday's high speed pursuit and the victim in a homicide the same day.
Police today were investigating the murder of an elderly man found dead in his Palm Springs home on the same day that a parolee -- who was convicted in 2009 of burglarizing the victim's home -- was arrested following a high-speed chase.
