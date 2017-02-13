Open House On Proposed Palm Canyon/Sunny Dunes

Palm Springs, CA. - The City of Palm Springs, in partnership with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), Caltrans, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a special informational Open House today, February 13th, to inform residents about a proposed Bridge Replacement Project over the Tahquitz Creek Channel on South Palm Canyon Drive.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the Palm Springs Presbyterian Church located at 815 S. Camino Real. The new Palm Canyon/Sunny Dunes Bridge will replace the existing structure built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1956. The City's Engineering Department received $5 million in federal funding from Caltrans through the Highway Bridge Program to design and construct a replacement bridge, which will be widened to comply with current standards.

Exhibits of the proposed project will be available for the public to review and members of the Project Design Team will be on hand to answer questions regarding traffic impacts, detours and accept comments and suggestions. Input from residents and local businesses is appreciated.

For more information, contact the City's Engineering Department at (760) 323-8253.