Local Hiker Stranded On Mountain Is Saved

Palm Springs, CA. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a call around 10pm yesterday involving a stranded hiker about 8,000 ft up on the Skyline Trail in Palm Springs that was unable to make his way back down the mountain.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was able to locate the male around 9am today. Volunteers from the Riverside Mounted Search and Rescue Team were then able to rescue the injured male around 10:30am. The hiker was airlifted off of Mount San Jacinto in Palm Springs today, after spending the night stranded in the mountains.The injuries of the hiker are unknown at this time.



While the hike had a cellphone with him, it is also unknown the last time he was able to communicate with anyone.



The Riverside County Sheriff's Department want to remind people to never hike alone.