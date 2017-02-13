Indio Police Begin Targeted Patrols

INDIO (CNS) - Indio police were to begin a two-day operation last night aimed at cracking down on alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. Drunken driving saturation patrols were deployed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. yesterday and will continue today in areas where boozy or druggy drivers crash most often, according to police.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. In the past three years, Indio police have investigated over 40 drunken driving crashes, including four that were fatal and 10 that caused injuries, according to Sgt. Dan Marshall.

Funding for this drunken driving operation was provided to Indio Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.