Washington Street Lane Closure

PALM DESERT, CA. -  Washington Street will be closed today, February 13th, from 6:30am to 1:30pm. The number 3 lane (slow lane), will be closed from just north of Hovely Lane East to Avenue of the States in front of Albertson's market so that workers can complete repairs to the adjacent sidewalk. 

Expect minor delays and allow extra time or seek alternative routes. 

