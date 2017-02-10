Trial Rescheduled For Two Men Accused In Fatal Shooting - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Trial Rescheduled For Two Men Accused In Fatal Shooting

Indio, CA -

Angel Antonio Delara and Abel Josue Salome are scheduled to stand trial after being accused of murdering a Coachella man.

The trial, originally postponed, has been rescheduled for February 14. 

