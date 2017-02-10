Check n' Go in Coachella Robbed at Gunpoint

A local school was placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspect or suspects who robbed Check n' Go in Coachella.

Authorities arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 49-200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard.

It is unknown what type of weapon was used during the robbery.

The suspect(s) left the scene with some property. It is unknown if money was taken.

According to police, a school nearby was placed on lock down, but the lockdown has since been lifted.