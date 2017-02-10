Victim Robbed of Lawn Equipment at Gunpoint in Cathedral City - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Victim Robbed of Lawn Equipment at Gunpoint in Cathedral City

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect
Cathedral City, CA -

A suspect or suspects are still at large Friday afternoon after Cathedral City police say they robbed a victim at gunpoint of their lawn equipment.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night around the 67-100 block of Medan Road.

The victim didn’t report the crime until Wednesday.

No description of the thief or thieves, and no injuries have been reported.

Powered by Frankly