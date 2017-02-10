Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs Vandalism Suspect Arrested With Possession Of An Assault Weapon

Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, CA. - On Thursday, December 29, 2016, at approximately 7:00 PM, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Departments Palm Desert station received a call regarding a vandalism that occurred on the 16-400 block of Via Vista in the unincorporated community of South Desert Hot Springs. In early January 2017 the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) assumed the investigation. CCVVCGTF members were able to identify and locate a possible suspect.

On Thursday, February 09, 2017, at approximately 10:00 AM, the CVVCGTF served a search warrant at a residence located on the 12-800 block of Maui Way, in the City of Desert Hot Springs. 19 year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Pablo Cruz Jr., was arrested and booked into the Riverside County jail, located in the city of Indio for vandalism, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a high capacity magazine.