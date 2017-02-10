Cabazon and Cherry Valley Suspect Has Been Apprehended

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 9:11 AM, deputies from the Cabazon Station responded to an assault call. The investigation revealed, the female victim was walking in the area, when a Hispanic male adult with a ponytail approached her, demanded her belongings, and forced her to walk to her vehicle. The suspect released the female and fled the scene prior to deputy arrival.

On February 8, 2017, at 9:10 PM, a suspect matching this description, entered a home without permission, on the 10200 block of Live Oak Avenue, in Cherry Valley, where he was scared away by the homeowners.

The victims, in both cases, were able to positively identify Franklin James Scott, 28 years old of Cherry Valley, as the suspect. Scott was arrested at his residence in Cherry Valley. Scott was charged with kidnapping, robbery and a Parole violation and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility.