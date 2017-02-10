Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes San Bernardino - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck southern San Bernardino County today. According to a computer-generated report from the USGS, the quake hit at 2:10am at a depth of 5.5 miles with its epicenter 6 miles north of Yucaipa.

