County Jail In Indio Requesting Second Fire Alarm

Indio, CA. - Riverside County Jail in Indio has reported visible smoke at 10:52am. They have requested a second fire alarm.

Cal Fire was alerted of the small electrical fire around 10:40am inside the jail. There was no threat to staff or inmates and the inmates were transferred to a different area within the jail.



Cal Fire assisted with putting out the small electrical fire. The jail remained fully functional and at no times were inmates evacuated out of the jail.