Gardener Robbed by Multiple Suspects in La Quinta

An adult bear was spotted in Indio Sunday and tranquilized near the Interstate 10 freeway.
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars.
