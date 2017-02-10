Gardener Robbed by Multiple Suspects in La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gardener Robbed by Multiple Suspects in La Quinta

Posted: Updated:

La Quinta, CA. - A call came in at 9:50am reporting a robbery on the 78-500 block of Naples Dr. in La Quinta. Multiple suspects robbed a gardener of his belongings and fled the location via car. 

It appears there were no injuries and there are no descriptions of the suspects at the moment.

Police have stopped a car believed to be involved in the robbery near Fred Waring and Jefferson.

Powered by Frankly