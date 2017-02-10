CCPD Respond To Man With AR-15

Cathedral City, CA. - Cathedral City Police Officers responded to a man with a gun call last night in the 68000 Blk. of Ramon. The call came in at 11:48pm from the Sante Fe Restaurant when an employee noticed the man.



According to police, the suspect go into his Chrysler PT Cruiser after seeing the officers and drove towards Canyon Vista Rd. The officers walked the route taken by the suspect, and were able to recover the rifle after it was discarded from the vehicle.

Police located the empty vehicle around Moreno Rd/Cedar Rd. After searching the area, the police found an AR-15 rifle nearby which the suspect ditched. The suspect has not been apprehended and his description is as follows:



-HMA 25-30 years old, 5'7'' 170lbs. He was last seen wearing a black pattern shirt with lighter colored pants.



Anyone with any information should contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.