Desert AIDS Project Expands Services, Looks Towards Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Gala

By Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Palm Springs, CA -

The Desert AIDS Project has helped countless individuals who have been diagnosed with HIV and while that is their primary focus D.A.P. has added even more to their list of services.

"First and foremost our mission is to care for those living with HIV in this region of California and we will always be there for that community," said Desert AIDS Project CEO David Brinkman.

As the Desert Aids Project has made progress in caring for people living with HIV, it has allowed the organization to look at other illnesses like Hepatitis C. 

"This past year the Desert Aids Project opened up a Hepatitis center of excellence. This is an opportunity for us to take advantage of science and medicine," Brinkman said.

D.A.P. also has a broad group of social services which can greatly benefit those living with a serious illness. 

"Often times it impacts your income the most. And so housing, mental health, food social support, all those programs are important to providing holistic care," said Brinkman.

On Saturday night the Desert AIDS project will host the annual Steven Chase Humanitarian Awards. The gala will raise funds for the organizations many services. The silent auction will feature two hundred items including a donated 12 karat diamond bracelet. 

"We'll have celebrities on the red carpet and it will be what keeps us inspired, raising funds and most importantly caring for this community," Brinkman said.

At the gala on Saturday night, Music legend Barry Manilow will present the Partners For Life Award to honor the legacy of his friend Elizabeth Taylor. The award will be accepted by Miss Taylor's grandchildren.  

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

    Steven Trapp has been homeless since September. He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal." But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert.

    No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars. 

