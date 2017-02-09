Fatal Motorcycle Accident

On February 9, 2017, at approximately 1:16 PM, a 55 year old man from San Jacinto was driving a small, home built motorcycle westbound on Poppy Drive in an unincorporated area east of the Hemet city limits. The man rode through the stop sign at the intersection of Girard Street. The front tire of the motorcycle struck the concrete curb on the north west corner of the intersection. The rider was ejected from the seat and he came to rest in an area of bushes and shrubs. The rider sustained fatal injuries (Coroner case number 2017-01755).



Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the cause of this collision. The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet or any safety gear. The incident is being investigated by CHP Officer Walker.



For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Darren Meyer at (951) 769-2000 ext. 238, or after 5:00 PM at (916) 407-7511.