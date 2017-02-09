Man Allegedly Caught Stealing Bike During Palm Springs Bike Theft Operation

An alleged Palm Springs bicycle thief was caught red-handed snatching a bike purposely placed by police as part of a sting operation to reduce such thefts in the city, police said.

Levi Longmire, 28, of Palm Springs, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and possession of dangerous drugs for sales, according to Palm Springs Sgt. William Hutchinson.

He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police say Longmire stole a bike Wednesday placed in front of businesses in the 1700 block of East Vista Chino, as part of an operation targeting bicycle thieves.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Longmire was allegedly spotted taking the bike, loading it onto the rack of a Sunbus and then boarding the bus at the corner of East Vista Chino and North Sunrise Way.

Palm Springs officers followed Longmire onto the bus and detained him, Hutchinson said.

Longmire allegedly was found with 39 grams of methamphetamine on him following a search.

He is due to appear in court Friday.