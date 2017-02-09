Update: Newborn Jaguar Cub At Living Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Update: Newborn Jaguar Cub At Living Desert

Posted: Updated:

Today, February 9th, The Living Desert’s animal care and veterinary staff performed the first well-baby exam for the jaguar cub born January 26. The exam included evaluating the cub’s overall development and listening to its lungs and heart.

“The jaguar cub’s well-baby exam confirmed the cub is healthy and developing at the expected rate, weighing in at 2.180 kilograms (4.806 pounds),” said Dr. Kevin Leiske, Veterinarian at The Living Desert. “Mom and cub are bonding well, and we will continue to monitor both for their continued progress.”

The Living Desert still has tentative plans to host a Facebook LIVE gender reveal on Saturday, February 11 at 9:30 a.m.; guests are invited to tune in via Facebook or come to the park for the reveal.

The cub is the second litter born to mother, Magia, and father, Memo. 

Guests are encouraged to check-in on mother and cub 24/7 via the live JagCam located at www.LivingDesert.org/JagCam.  

Magia and the cub will remain off-exhibit for a couple of months.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:25:56 GMT

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

  • Desert Homeless Service Provider Now Homeless

    Desert Homeless Service Provider Now Homeless

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:07:54 GMT

    Steven Trapp has been homeless since September. He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal." But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert. "It

    Steven Trapp has been homeless since September. He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal." But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert. "It

  • Absence Of Desert Trip To Affect Local Businesses

    Absence Of Desert Trip To Affect Local Businesses

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-05-13 02:09:50 GMT

    No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars. 

    No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars. 

Powered by Frankly