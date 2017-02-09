Update: Newborn Jaguar Cub At Living Desert

Today, February 9th, The Living Desert’s animal care and veterinary staff performed the first well-baby exam for the jaguar cub born January 26. The exam included evaluating the cub’s overall development and listening to its lungs and heart.

“The jaguar cub’s well-baby exam confirmed the cub is healthy and developing at the expected rate, weighing in at 2.180 kilograms (4.806 pounds),” said Dr. Kevin Leiske, Veterinarian at The Living Desert. “Mom and cub are bonding well, and we will continue to monitor both for their continued progress.”

The Living Desert still has tentative plans to host a Facebook LIVE gender reveal on Saturday, February 11 at 9:30 a.m.; guests are invited to tune in via Facebook or come to the park for the reveal.

The cub is the second litter born to mother, Magia, and father, Memo.