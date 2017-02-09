Grapefruit Boulevard To Close Feb. 8-9 & 13 For Resurfacing - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Grapefruit Boulevard To Close Feb. 8-9 & 13 For Resurfacing

Coachella, CA. - Grapefruit Boulevard will be fully closed for 48 hours between Park Lane and Leoco Lane from 6am Wednesday Feb. 8th thru Thrusday, Feb. 9th at 5pm, while the road is being resurfaced. It will be reopened to traffic Thursday evening for Friday and weekend commute.

It will be closed again on Monday Feb. 13th from 6am to 5pm for paving operation. Commuters are asked to take alternate routes during the three-day construction period. 

Granite Construction will work with local business operators to ensure they have access to their businesses during the road closures. However, there could be short delays. Questions are welcomed and should be directed to Evan Garber, Granite's Project Manager at 760-262-7445.

