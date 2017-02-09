First Coachella Cannabis Cultivation Facility Breaks Ground - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

First Coachella Cannabis Cultivation Facility Breaks Ground

Coachella, CA. - Today, the City of Coachella will be holding a ceremony breaking ground on the first commercial cannabis facility. With all its available spaces being rented out, Del-Gro will be open for business on the property formerly Ajax Auto Wrecking. 

"Opening the first cultivation operation in Coachella is an incredible opportunity for us and our partner cultivators", said Ben Levine, founder and CEO of Del-Gro. "We forecast that our operation will ultimately bring in over $100 million in annual revenue for us and the independent growers we work with. But greater than that, we're thrilled that the residents of Coachella have trusted us to be industry trailblazers in their city."

City Officials, Business Leaders, Community Stakeholders, and friends were invited out for the ground breaking ceremony. Del-Gro's operation could generate over $3 million in taxes annually for the City of Coachella.

